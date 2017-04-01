Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Wisconsin man suspected of…

Wisconsin man suspected of killing 4 dies of wounds

By TODD RICHMOND
and The Associated Press April 1, 2017 8:44 am < a min read
Share

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man suspected in a string of fatal northern Wisconsin shootings that ended in a shootout with police has died.

State Department of Justice spokesman Johnny Koremenos says 45-year-old Nengmy Vang died about 1:28 a.m. Saturday. Investigators say Vang got into a domestic incident with his wife and went to the Rothschild bank where she worked on March 22. He shot two bank employees to death and then traveled to nearby Schofield, where he shot and killed his wife’s divorce attorney.

He then barricaded himself in his Weston apartment. Investigators say he shot and killed an Everest Metro Police detective as the detective was setting up a perimeter. Police eventually stormed the apartment and shot Vang.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Wisconsin man suspected of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.