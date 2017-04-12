Sports Listen

Woman charged with murder in Oklahoma officer’s shooting

By master
and The Associated Press April 12, 2017 6:58 pm < a min read
SHAWNEE, Okla. (AP) — A woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of an Oklahoma police officer.

Prosecutors on Wednesday charged 22-year-old Brooklyn Danielle Williams of Tecumseh in the death of 22-year-old Tecumseh officer Justin Terney.

Court records do not list an attorney for Williams.

Williams was driving a car March 26 carrying 35-year-old Byron James Shepard when Terney stopped her for a traffic violation. Authorities say Shepard ran from the scene when Terney learned of an arrest warrant against him, and the two eventually shot each other. Terney died the following day. Shepard was hospitalized and has since been charged with first-degree murder.

Prosecutors allege Williams knew Shepard was wanted and was harboring him.

