Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Woman dies after strong winds topple tree onto her home

By master
and The Associated Press April 7, 2017 12:18 pm < a min read
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A 66-year-old woman was killed in South Carolina after strong winds toppled a tree, causing it to fall onto her home amid severe weather that moved across the South this week.

The woman died Thursday afternoon, according to authorities in Lancaster County.

Wind advisories were in effect Friday across much of North and South Carolina, a day after storms moved through the area.

The National Weather Service said gusts of up to 40 mph (64 kph) were possible Friday across most of the Carolinas. Sustained winds could be as high as 25 mph (40 kph).

A gale warning was in effect off the North Carolina coast, with possible seas of up to 11 feet (3 meters).

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes in southeastern Virginia and two in the Washington region on Thursday. No fatalities or injuries were reported.

An earlier round of storms in the Southeast on Sunday and Monday killed five people.

Woman dies after strong…
