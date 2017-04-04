Sports Listen

Trending:

IRS shows improvementsNew cuts for EPA?Navy looking for new hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Woman who attacked 'lazy'…

Woman who attacked ‘lazy’ boyfriend with hammer gets prison

By master
and The Associated Press April 4, 2017 3:26 pm < a min read
Share

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman who attacked her then-boyfriend with a claw hammer because he was “lazy” is going to prison for 15 months.

The Sun Journal reported (http://bit.ly/2oyIAPD ) that Justice Robert Clifford suspended most of the eight-year sentence he imposed Monday because 34-year-old Crystal Foss had no criminal history and had been plagued by mental health problems.

The Lewiston woman pleaded guilty in January to aggravated assault.

The prosecutor sought a five-year sentence, saying the attack a year ago was unprovoked. The defense contended Foss hadn’t been taking her medications, making her mentally unstable.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

The victim said he didn’t blame Foss for the attack but did blame her “for not taking her meds.”

He was left with head wounds that took 10 staples to close.

___

Information from: Sun-Journal, http://www.sunjournal.com

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Woman who attacked 'lazy'…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1949: NATO pact signed

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Ben Carson signs book during Texas listening tour

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7219 -0.0062 1.73%
L 2020 25.1637 -0.0267 2.91%
L 2030 27.8923 -0.0516 4.13%
L 2040 29.9593 -0.0681 4.73%
L 2050 17.1415 -0.0466 5.28%
G Fund 15.2792 0.0031 0.59%
F Fund 17.6577 0.0475 0.93%
C Fund 32.6951 -0.0521 6.07%
S Fund 42.5126 -0.3577 4.57%
I Fund 26.3110 -0.0999 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.