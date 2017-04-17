Sports Listen

WWII vintage planes highlight Tokyo raid’s 75th anniversary

By master
and The Associated Press April 17, 2017 2:47 pm < a min read
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — World War II era bomber planes have rumbled over Ohio to begin events marking the 75th anniversary of an attack on Japan known as the Doolittle Tokyo Raiders’ attack.

The B-25 bombers that flew in Monday are on display at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force near Dayton. The museum says 11 landed Monday and will take part in a flyover at Tuesday’s memorial service.

Retired Lt. Col. Richard “Dick” Cole is the last alive of the original 80 Raiders. The 101-year-old Dayton area native plans to take part in the anniversary events, returning to Ohio from his Comfort, Texas, home.

Two B-1 bombers from the 34th and 37th bomb squadrons at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, are to fly over at the end.

