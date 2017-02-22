Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceDoDSocial mediaFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

What's Working in Washington

Home » Radio Interviews » What's Working in Washington » Launching a podcast can…

Launching a podcast can pay dividends for brands: author

By Barbour Ulrich February 22, 2017 4:33 pm 2 min read
Share

Businesses can’t expect to necessarily host a viral podcast, but it can be a useful marketing tool as the growth of podcasts has exploded in recent years, said the author of an upcoming book on the subject.

Michael O’Connell, author of the upcoming book Turn Up the Volume: A Down and Dirty Guide to Launching a Podcast, said podcasts are popular because they are niche-driven stories accessed on demand.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

“How the DVR changed the way we consume video — podcasts have given us a platform where we can listen to very specific content”, O’Connell told What’s Working in Washington.

Advertisement

“A lot of people, when they think about podcasts, they think of the famous ones like Serial, or someone like Adam Carolla, but those actually make a fraction of the number of podcasts that are produced,” he said. “There are millions of … episodes, thousands of different titles on all types of things.”

This niche orientation is something only just starting to be tapped by businesses.

“I don’t want to give the impression that if you just start a podcast, you’re suddenly going to become famous,” O’Connell said. “But it’s something you can make a part of your business strategy that can grow that, and sort of give a face to what your business is.”

“One of the first truths you have to come to understand is that you’re not going to have a large audience. Period,” he said.

O’Connell said that on average, any given podcast has an audience of about 150 people. “If you’re a businessman, you’re saying, ‘I can go to my local radio stations, my local TV station, they’re going to promise me thousands of listeners! Why should I invest in podcasting?” he said. The answer is that a radio station cannot offer the niche audience that a podcast can.

“Podcasting isn’t necessarily the thing that’s going to make you money, but it’s something that helps you build your brand,” O’Connell said.

O’Connell also said that a podcast can be fantastic for figuring out who your audience is. “You really develop a one-on-one relationship with your listener. Audio consumption, this type of entertainment, is very personal,” especially because the platform is carried by almost every mobile device. This personal relationship, O’Connell said, can be leveraged for effective advertising.

“If the host says something, the audience is going to respond to it,” he said.

Topics:
All News author book Michael OConnell niche podcast Radio Interviews trend What's Working in Washington
Leave A Comment
Home » Radio Interviews » What's Working in Washington » Launching a podcast can…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Today in History

1732: George Washington born

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Video: Pruitt addresses EPA employees for first time

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6604 0.0195 0.61%
L 2020 25.0734 0.0474 1.04%
L 2030 27.7865 0.0769 1.48%
L 2040 29.8460 0.0958 1.70%
L 2050 17.0787 0.0619 1.91%
G Fund 15.2384 0.0040 0.20%
F Fund 17.5344 -0.0018 0.23%
C Fund 32.7117 0.1964 1.90%
S Fund 43.4356 0.3155 2.16%
I Fund 25.6606 -0.0109 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.