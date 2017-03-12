Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

What's Working in Washington

Home » Radio Interviews » What's Working in Washington » Extra: The damage Twitter…

Extra: The damage Twitter can do

By Barbour Ulrich March 12, 2017 1:25 pm < a min read
Share

Companies face real questions regarding whether to embrace the President or stand their ground. The impact of doing one or the other can have a tremendous impact on the brand, stock prices, and employee and customer reactions. This What’s Working in Washington Extra is a round table discussion moderated by host Jonathan Aberman with four guests:

Richard Levick is President & CEO of LEVICK, an attorney, and communications industry spokesperson.

What does a 10 percent budget cut look like for your agency?

Senator Byron Dorgan is a senior policy advisor at Arent Fox and serves as co-chair of the firm’s government relations practice. He served for 12 years in the US House of Representatives and 18 years in the US Senate.

Advertisement

Pamela Deese is a partner in the Intellectual Property Group at Arent Fox. Her practice focuses on brand management, intellectual property licensing, social media, advertising and related litigation.

Betsy Fischer Martin is President of Fischer Martin Media. She specializes in media training for corporate executives. She is also an Executive in Residence at American University’s School of Public Affairs.

Topics:
All News Deese Dorgan Extra Fischer Levick Radio Interviews Twitter What's Working in Washington
Leave A Comment
Home » Radio Interviews » What's Working in Washington » Extra: The damage Twitter…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke receives ceremonial pipe from Blackfeet Nation

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.