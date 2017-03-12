Extra: The damage Twitter can do

Companies face real questions regarding whether to embrace the President or stand their ground. The impact of doing one or the other can have a tremendous impact on the brand, stock prices, and employee and customer reactions. This What’s Working in Washington Extra is a round table discussion moderated by host Jonathan Aberman with four guests:

Richard Levick is President & CEO of LEVICK, an attorney, and communications industry spokesperson.

Senator Byron Dorgan is a senior policy advisor at Arent Fox and serves as co-chair of the firm’s government relations practice. He served for 12 years in the US House of Representatives and 18 years in the US Senate.

Pamela Deese is a partner in the Intellectual Property Group at Arent Fox. Her practice focuses on brand management, intellectual property licensing, social media, advertising and related litigation.

Betsy Fischer Martin is President of Fischer Martin Media. She specializes in media training for corporate executives. She is also an Executive in Residence at American University’s School of Public Affairs.