Region needs leaders to step up and propel economy: CEO

The head of Leadership Greater Washington sees a leadership void in the region, but says there is a solution.

Doug Duncan, president and CEO of LGW, says his organization can bring multiple regional stakeholders together and help them fill that void.

“Leadership Greater Washington is a group that brings regional leaders from the government, business and nonprofit sectors together to advance the region,” said Duncan. Over the past 30 years, LGW has garnered over 1,600 members.

The program unites groups of 60 area leaders, and for now year, provides courses teaching the challenges facing the area, and the best ways for productive solution to those challenges.

“We get them to bond with each other, form friendships that are very long lasting friendships. And it really helps, I think, facilitate regional progress and it helps break down some of the regional barriers we have,” Duncan said.

There is a lack of leadership from state and national political leaders, Duncan told What’s Working in Washington.

“I’m a little frustrated now because I don’t think we’ve got much vision from our political leaders… at the local, state, and national level,” he said. “I think that hurts us as a community, and hurts us as a country.”

Duncan said as a region, one of the priorities is improving public transportation, specifically the Metro. “I used to call the Red Line the Dread Line,” he said, adding that the subway has recently seen improvements with the addition of new train cars.

