Sports Listen

Trending:

What gov't reorg means for fedsPost-hiring freeze plan?No 'backdoor draft' for Air Force pilots
Headlines Get Email Alerts

What's Working in Washington

Home » Radio Interviews » What's Working in Washington » Virginia firm toughens cybersecurity’s…

Virginia firm toughens cybersecurity’s weakest link: humans

By Barbour Ulrich April 13, 2017 5:25 pm 2 min read
Share

Hackers have used human vulnerabilities, not software, to launch some of the most damaging cyber attacks in recent years.

“When you store data, for example, in [Amazon Web Services], or Microsoft Azure, or any type of data technology, the likelihood of someone hacking into that data has become less and less likely,” thanks to modern hacking protections, said Grant Elliott, CEO and founder of Ostendio, a cybersecurity platform that helps companies manage information security and identify digital and human weak points.

“Much more likely is the fact that someone’s going to share their user ID and password,” he said.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Major data breaches such as the Democratic National Committee’s and Yahoo’s highly-publicized hack fall under this category.

Some strategies to solving password concerns include technical solutions, but the vast majority fall to “basic requirements, like training people on how they should be handling that data in the first place,” Elliott told What’s Working in Washington.

With a background as the chief information security officer and chief operations officer of a D.C.-area health company, Elliott found that the multitude of tasks required by companies to protect data “becomes very very difficult to manage.”

Ostendio software allows companies to measure their information security against baselines and standards for their specific field. “All those regulations and standards outline a set of processes and steps that you should be taking as an organization,” he said. This includes basic things like staff training and risk assessment, up to even the most technical measures.

The Scotland native said D.C. back from having more product-based cyber companies is that it’s sometimes difficult to access investment dollars.

If you look at areas like Silicon Valley, Boston, or New York, “they’ve been very, very successful at building a community that really helps to work with local startups and to basically invest. I think that’s starting to happen in D.C.,” said Elliott, but the area still needs to work to unify the DMV region.

March TSP returns: In like a lamb, out like a lion
Topics:
All News Cybersecurity Grant Elliott. Ostend Radio Interviews What's Working in Washington
Leave A Comment
Home » Radio Interviews » What's Working in Washington » Virginia firm toughens cybersecurity’s…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Today in History

1943: Jefferson Memorial dedicated on president's 200th birthday

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA biologist collecting sample from wild mallard

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 -0.0133 1.73%
L 2020 25.1453 -0.0373 2.91%
L 2030 27.8477 -0.0675 4.13%
L 2040 29.8992 -0.0868 4.73%
L 2050 17.1000 -0.0575 5.28%
G Fund 15.2881 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7210 0.0017 0.93%
C Fund 32.5273 -0.1225 6.07%
S Fund 42.3257 -0.4417 4.57%
I Fund 26.3334 -0.0236 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.