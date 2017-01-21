Fun stuff: horseplay

Federal News Radio’s Nicole Ogrysko speaks with Recreation News Editor Marvin Bond about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

saddle up and get yourself over to the Maryland Horse World Expo, at the state fairgrounds in Timonium through Jan. 22.

Webb Garrison, in his book “Why You Say It,” writes that “since the 16th century we have used horseplay to label rowdy and prankish behavior — indoors as well as outdoors.”