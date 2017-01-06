Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Workforce

Previous Story Ahead of first DC area snow, here’s where you can go to check operating status
Home » Workforce » What kind of fed…

What kind of fed will you be on Inauguration Day?

January 6, 2017 12:30 pm
Share

What happens to federal employees when a new president shakes things up? Do they stay or do they go?

A new study from the National Bureau of Economic Research looks at this trend and sorts government workers into one of three categories.

The study, “Elections, Ideology and Turnover in the U.S. Federal Government,” comes from three political science professors: Alexander Bolton of Emory University, John M. de Figueiredo of Duke University and David Lewis of Vanderbilt University.

They looked at Office of Personnel Management data spanning 1988 and 2011 and developed departure models to run against it.

So what kind of fed will you be when Inauguration Day comes? Take our survey and see where you stand among other government employees.

Create your own user feedback survey

Related Stories

Topics:
All News
Leave A Comment
Home » Workforce » What kind of fed…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Workforce

Previous Story Ahead of first DC area snow, here’s where you can go to check operating status