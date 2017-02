Federal News Radio’s Nicole Ogrysko speaks with Recreation News Editor Marvin Bond about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

Maryland’s Eastern Shore celebrates craft beer Feb. 25, at Seacrets in Ocean City. A local hotel is offering one- and two-night packages that include admission to the event.

According to All About Beer magazine, the New York Times first used the term “craft beer” in 1997.