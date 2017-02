Federal News Radio’s Nicole Ogrysko speaks with Recreation News Editor Marvin Bond about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

find the perfect cabin for your cabin fever as you plan your romantic getaway this winter.

The Merriam-Webster dictionary says “cabin fever” has been in use since 1918 to describe “extreme irritability and restlessness from living in isolation or a confined indoor area for a prolonged time.”