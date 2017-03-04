Sports Listen

Fun stuff: catch some Eire in Annapolis

By Andrew Mitchell March 4, 2017 9:16 am < a min read
Federal News Radio’s Nicole Ogrysko speaks with Recreation News Editor Marvin Bond about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

Éire is Irish for “Ireland.”

