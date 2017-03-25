Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Workforce

Home » Workforce » Fun stuff: pour some…

Fun stuff: pour some maple sugar on me

By Andrew Mitchell March 25, 2017 11:41 am < a min read
Share
032017_Recreation News

Nicole Ogrysko | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

Download audio

Federal News Radio’s Nicole Ogrysko speaks with Recreation News Editor Marvin Bond about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

The song “Pour Some Sugar on Me” by the English rock band Def Leppard reached No. 2 on Billboard magazine’s U.S. hit chart in July 1988.

Topics:
Andrew Mitchell fun stuff Marvin Bond Recreation News Workforce
Leave A Comment
Home » Workforce » Fun stuff: pour some…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Students pilot a bomb disposal robot

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.