Fun stuff: pour some maple sugar on me

Federal News Radio’s Nicole Ogrysko speaks with Recreation News Editor Marvin Bond about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

head up to Meyersdale in the Laurel Highlands for the 70th annual Pennsylvania Maple Festival (March 25-26 and March 29-April 2).

The song “Pour Some Sugar on Me” by the English rock band Def Leppard reached No. 2 on Billboard magazine’s U.S. hit chart in July 1988.