Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Workforce

Home » Workforce » Fun stuff: put your…

Fun stuff: put your money down the ocean

By Andrew Mitchell March 18, 2017 10:56 am < a min read
Share
031317_Recreation News

Nicole Ogrysko | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

Download audio

Federal News Radio’s Nicole Ogrysko speaks with Recreation News Editor Marvin Bond about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

  • reserve your room at the beach in Ocean City, Maryland by March 31 and get great savings.

“Down the ocean” is a common way residents of Baltimore and environs refer to Ocean City, Maryland.

Topics:
Andrew Mitchell fun stuff Marvin Bond Recreation News Workforce
Leave A Comment
Home » Workforce » Fun stuff: put your…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

FDA Commissioner tours Woodford Reserve distillery

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.