Federal News Radio’s Nicole Ogrysko speaks with Recreation News Editor Marvin Bond about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

take your kids on a real train pulled by the fictional Thomas the Tank Engine. (At the B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore April 28-30 and May 5-7).

Thomas the Tank Engine has been a fixture on television since 1984, when a series debuted in the United Kingdom featuring former Beatle Ringo Starr as the narrator. One of Thomas’ favorite sayings is: “Little engines can do big things.”