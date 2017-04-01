Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Workforce

Home » Workforce » Fun stuff: making light…

Fun stuff: making light of Baltimore

By Andrew Mitchell April 1, 2017 12:35 pm < a min read
Share
032717_Recreation News

Nicole Ogrysko | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

Download audio

Federal News Radio’s Nicole Ogrysko speaks with Recreation News Editor Marvin Bond about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

According to a 1995 article in The Baltimore Sun, the moniker “Charm City” dates back to 1975, when a group of advertising executives came up with it in response to a call by Mayor William Donald Schaefer to enhance the city’s image.

Topics:
Andrew Mitchell fun stuff Marvin Bond Recreation News Workforce
Leave A Comment
Home » Workforce » Fun stuff: making light…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.