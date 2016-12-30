Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Putin says Russia won’t expel US diplomats in hacking flap
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Banned Pakistani group's student…

Banned Pakistani group’s student wing protests US terror tag

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 8:23 am
Share

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Dozens of activists from a student wing of the banned anti-India Lashkar-e-Taiba militant group have rallied in Islamabad to condemn a recent U.S. ban on their organization.

The protest comes two days after the U.S. State Department designated the Al-Muhammadia Students wing a terrorist organization.

At the Friday protest, Hafzala Ahmed, an Al-Muhammadia Students activist, said that they are being maligned by Washington to appease India. He said they are not linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, which was founded by Pakistani cleric Hafiz Saeed. India blames Lashkar-e-Taiba for the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that killed 166 people.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now.

Pakistan has banned Lashkar-e-Taiba but Saeed still operates openly in the country.

Advertisement

He often addresses rallies against India on the issue of Kashmir, which is divided between Pakistan and India and claimed by both.

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Banned Pakistani group's student…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1853: The Gadsden Purchase

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Putin says Russia won’t expel US diplomats in hacking flap