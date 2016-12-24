Sports Listen

Trending:

PayTSPUSAIDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Govt troops, rebels claims cease-fire violations
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Body of Italian victim…

Body of Italian victim of Berlin truck attack returns home

By The Associated Press December 24, 2016 6:59 am
Share

MILAN (AP) — A casket containing the body of the Italian victim of the truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin has arrived in Rome.

The body of Fabrizia di Lorenzo, 31, arrived at Rome’s Ciampino airport at midday, five days after she was killed with 11 others when an attacker drove a truck into a crowded Christmas market in the heart of Berlin. Italian President Sergio Mattarella was on hand for the arrival.

Di Lorenzo had been living in Berlin and went to the Christmas market to buy presents to celebrate the holiday with family in her hometown of Sulmona, in central Italy.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now.

The Tunisian fugitive wanted in the deadly attack was killed in a shootout early Friday in a Milan suburb.

Advertisement

Topics:
Lifestyle News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Body of Italian victim…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1913: The Federal Reserve System is established

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Govt troops, rebels claims cease-fire violations