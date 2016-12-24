Sports Listen

Trending:

PayTSPUSAIDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Explosion rocks Syria’s Aleppo as residents return Next Story After Berlin attack, Europe weighs freedom against security
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Catholic envoy to Holy…

Catholic envoy to Holy Land expresses hope for Aleppo

By The Associated Press December 24, 2016 9:31 am
Share

BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — The top Roman Catholic cleric in the Holy Land says he’s glad that “at least the military war” in the Syrian city of Aleppo is over and that Christians there can celebrate Christmas “without fear.”

The Rev. Pierbattista Pizzaballa traveled from Jerusalem in a traditional Christmas Eve procession on Saturday ahead of midnight Mass in Bethlehem.

He told The Associated Press that he hoped the people of Aleppo could “rebuild the city, not only the infrastructure but also the common relations that was a tradition over there.”

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

The Syrian government assumed full control of Aleppo earlier this month when rebels, including some Islamic militants, agreed to withdraw from their last remaining enclave after more than four years of heavy fighting over the country’s largest city.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News Lifestyle News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Catholic envoy to Holy…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1913: The Federal Reserve System is established

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Explosion rocks Syria’s Aleppo as residents return Next Story After Berlin attack, Europe weighs freedom against security