Sports Listen

Trending:

PayTSPUSAIDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Official: Israel turned to Trump to head off UN resolution Next Story Berlin truck attack suspect killed in Milan police shootout
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Congo political deal possible…

Congo political deal possible to end crisis, negotiators say

By The Associated Press December 23, 2016 5:22 am
Share

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Negotiators say they’re optimistic that an agreement can be reached to end Congo’s political impasse, though any deal must be officially endorsed by all parties at a plenary session Friday.

A working document calls for elections to be held in 2017 instead of 2018, and it would mean President Joseph Kabila could not seek a third term.

The development comes after several days of violent protests that Human Rights Watch says have left at least 34 dead.

Obama orders pay raise parity for all feds

Opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi says that while a deal has not been finalized, things are progressing well.

Advertisement

Kabila’s mandate expired Monday, though a court has ruled he can stay in office until new elections can be held. The November vote was postponed indefinitely earlier this year, prompting fears he would not leave.

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Congo political deal possible…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Awaiting U.S. citizenship

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1913: The Federal Reserve System is established

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Official: Israel turned to Trump to head off UN resolution Next Story Berlin truck attack suspect killed in Milan police shootout