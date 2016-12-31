Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Revelers bid adieu to a year of conflicts, celebrity deaths Next Story Sporadic fighting mars second day of Syria cease-fire
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Egypt releases remains of…

Egypt releases remains of Paris flight crew

By master December 31, 2016 8:12 am
Share

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s Forensics Authority says it has released the remains of ten crew members of the fallen EgyptAir Paris flight to their families, seven months after the plane plummeted into the Mediterranean Sea on its way to Cairo in May, killing all 66 passengers on board.

Authority spokesman Hisham Abdel Hamid told the Associated Press Saturday that the rest of the remains will be released by the end of next week, a delay the French authorities have repeatedly protested.

Egypt’s Prosecution had announced earlier this month that it would release the remains in coordination with foreign embassies, after investigations revealed traces of explosives. Flight 804 was carrying 30 Egyptian and 15 French passengers, as well as others from Iraq, the U.K., Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Chad, Portugal, Belgium, Algeria and Canada.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.
Topics:
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Egypt releases remains of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1853: The Gadsden Purchase

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Revelers bid adieu to a year of conflicts, celebrity deaths Next Story Sporadic fighting mars second day of Syria cease-fire