Sports Listen

Trending:

PayTSPUSAIDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Russian passenger jet with 92 aboard crashes into Black Sea
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Girl, 10, dies after…

Girl, 10, dies after falling ill on Toronto-to-London flight

By The Associated Press December 25, 2016 2:59 am
Share

TORONTO (AP) — A 10-year-old girl died has died after falling ill aboard a trans-Atlantic Air Canada flight.

The airline says Toronto-to-London flight AC868 diverted to Shannon, Ireland, on Saturday after the child suffered a medical problem.

Air Canada says a doctor and a nurse were on board the plane and helped the flight crew to assist the child.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Emergency crews met the aircraft when it landed in Ireland, but Air Canada says local medical authorities pronounced the girl dead.

Advertisement

The Boeing 787 with 230 passengers on board continued on to London.

The Irish Sun reported that the coroner’s office has been informed and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Neither Air Canada nor the Canadian government could immediately confirm the girl’s nationality.

Topics:
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Girl, 10, dies after…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1913: The Federal Reserve System is established

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Russian passenger jet with 92 aboard crashes into Black Sea