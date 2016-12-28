Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story The Latest: Russia says UN envoy offers cease-fire help Next Story Bahrain activist in tweet trial free on bail after 7 months
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Hans Tietmeyer, ex-head of…

Hans Tietmeyer, ex-head of Germany’s Bundesbank, dies at 85

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 7:12 am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s central bank says former president Hans Tietmeyer, who was at the helm of the Bundesbank when the euro was introduced, has died. He was 85.

The Bundesbank said that Tietmeyer died on Tuesday. It didn’t give any further details Wednesday in announcing his death.

Tietmeyer headed the Bundesbank from October 1993 until August 1999, his term expiring a few months after the common European currency made its debut on financial markets.

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

Tietmeyer said in comments posted on the Bundesbank’s website earlier this year that a “transfer union” in Europe would be “very dangerous.”

Advertisement

Tietmeyer said that a degree of “togetherness of policies is necessary in order to make a currency union sustainable, and this unfortunately has not happened in Europe to the degree that it should have happened.”

Topics:
Business News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Hans Tietmeyer, ex-head of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1867: U.S. claims Midway Atoll

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story The Latest: Russia says UN envoy offers cease-fire help Next Story Bahrain activist in tweet trial free on bail after 7 months