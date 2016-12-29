Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story The Latest: Russia announces new Syrian cease-fire deal
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Iraq's main port receives…

Iraq’s main port receives large vessel for first time

By NABIL AL-JURANI December 29, 2016 6:38 am
Share

BASRA, Iraq (AP) — A Jordanian investing company says Iraq has received a large vessel for the first time in its history, thanks to rehabilitation work on its main port.

The spokesman of Aloreen For Investment Ltd., Bahjat al-Timimi, said Thursday that the Panama-flagged container ship MSC Rita docked in the southern port of Umm Qasr on the Persian Gulf with a cargo of 2,641 containers. Al-Timimi added that the 325-meter long ship is the largest vessel ever to dock in Iraq.

The rehabilitation work, carried out in part by Aloreen, included boosting the port docks, increasing the depth from nine to 12 meters and enlarging the shipping channel, he added.

Sponsored Content: Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

In a statement, the company said the improvements help shippers to Iraq who previously relied on transshipment points at other Gulf ports.

Advertisement

Topics:
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Iraq's main port receives…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1845: Texas becomes 28th state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story The Latest: Russia announces new Syrian cease-fire deal