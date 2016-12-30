Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story More tests needed to establish George Michael cause of death
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Iraq's resumed assault on…

Iraq’s resumed assault on IS in Mosul makes gains

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 10:04 am
Share

MOSUL, Iraq (AP) — Iraq’s special forces are continuing to push back Islamic State militants in the eastern sector of Mosul.

Friday’s fighting in the Quds neighborhood came a day after Iraqi forces broke a two-week lull in fighting to stage a multi-pronged offensive in eastern Mosul east of the Tigris River.

The latest push, aided by airstrikes and artillery from a U.S.-led coalition, is taking place under clear and sunny skies.

Obama orders pay raise parity for all feds

Iraqi government forces launched a large-scale offensive in mid-October to retake Mosul, the last major urban center held by the extremist group in Iraq. The offensive, however, had stalled about two months later because of the presence inside Mosul of some one million civilians, stiff IS resistance and the lack of urban warfare experience among some Iraqi units.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Iraq's resumed assault on…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1853: The Gadsden Purchase

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story More tests needed to establish George Michael cause of death