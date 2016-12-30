Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Iraq’s resumed assault on IS in Mosul makes gains
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Israel warns citizens of…

Israel warns citizens of New Year travel to India

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 2:43 pm
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is alerting citizens visiting India over the New Year’s holiday to stay away from large gatherings amid intelligence warnings of imminent militant attacks.

The Friday statement from the prime minister’s counterterrorism office warned of the “possibility for terror attacks against tourist and Western sites, with an emphasis on the south and west of the country, in the immediate future.”

It said travelers should be wary of New Year’s celebrations especially in places packed with tourists such as beach parties and markets.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now.

India is a popular destination for Israeli backpackers, especially recently discharged soldiers looking for a break after years of military service.

Advertisement

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for a truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market that killed 12 people this month.

Topics:
Lifestyle News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Israel warns citizens of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1853: The Gadsden Purchase

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Iraq’s resumed assault on IS in Mosul makes gains