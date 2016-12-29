Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Cease-fire goes into force in war-ravaged Syria
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits…

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits region in eastern Indonesia

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 6:16 pm
Share

Tolotangga, Indonesia (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey reports that a magnitude 6.2 earthquake has hit a region in the eastern part of Indonesia.

The agency says the earthquake hit about 6:30 a.m. Friday in the Sumbawa region. The epicenter was about 30 kilometers south of Tolotangga.

The agency says the earthquake was about 72 kilometers deep.

Obama orders pay raise parity for all feds

There were no initial reports of injuries or damage.

Advertisement

On Dec. 7, Indonesia’s Aceh province was hit by a magnitude 6.5 quake that killed more than 100 people.

The world’s largest archipelago, Indonesia is prone to earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin. A 2004 quake and tsunami killed a total of 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Aceh.

Topics:
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1845: Texas becomes 28th state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Cease-fire goes into force in war-ravaged Syria