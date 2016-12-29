Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story The Latest: Syrian opposition group welcomes truce
Home » The Associated Press » World News » McCain calls for sanctions…

McCain calls for sanctions on Russia over election actions

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 7:49 am
Share

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Sen. John McCain wants sanctions against Russia for its alleged attempt to influence the U.S. presidential election, adding that the country remains “a threat to the very fundamentals of democracy.”

During a visit to Lithuania, McCain said Thursday he doubts Russia’s efforts affected the U.S. electoral result. But he and fellow Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham “will be urging increases in sanctions on Russia for what they just attempted to do in the United States election.”

Graham said Russia was “creating discord throughout democracies on their border,” in a nod to three former Soviet republics, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

3-day work week for DC area feds due to inauguration.

Together with Democrat Sen. Amy Klobuchar, they were on the last leg of a tour to the Baltic states to discuss security. They next head for Ukraine, Georgia and Montenegro.

Advertisement

Topics:
Business News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » McCain calls for sanctions…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1845: Texas becomes 28th state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story The Latest: Syrian opposition group welcomes truce