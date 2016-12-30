Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Poles bid farewell to truck driver killed in Berlin attack Next Story Iraq’s resumed assault on IS in Mosul makes gains
Home » The Associated Press » World News » More tests needed to…

More tests needed to establish George Michael cause of death

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 10:03 am
Share

LONDON (AP) — Police say an initial autopsy of George Michael has been “inconclusive” and more tests must be carried out to establish a cause of death.

Thames Valley Police said Friday the results of further tests will not be known for several weeks.

Michael’s death on Christmas Day is being treated as “unexplained but not suspicious.” This is an indication that police found no evidence of foul play.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

The 53-year-old’s manager said the singer died of apparent heart failure at his country home.

Advertisement

The post-mortem examination was conducted Thursday.

Topics:
Entertainment News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » More tests needed to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1853: The Gadsden Purchase

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Poles bid farewell to truck driver killed in Berlin attack Next Story Iraq’s resumed assault on IS in Mosul makes gains