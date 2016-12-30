More tests needed to establish George Michael cause of death

LONDON (AP) — Police say an initial autopsy of George Michael has been “inconclusive” and more tests must be carried out to establish a cause of death.
Thames Valley Police said Friday the results of further tests will not be known for several weeks.
Michael’s death on Christmas Day is being treated as “unexplained but not suspicious.” This is an indication that police found no evidence of foul play.
Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.
The 53-year-old’s manager said the singer died of apparent heart failure at his country home.
The post-mortem examination was conducted Thursday.