Sports Listen

Trending:

PayTSPUSAIDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died in Spain at 68
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Pakistan militant group's chief…

Pakistan militant group’s chief survives attack by member

By The Associated Press December 24, 2016 11:23 am
Share

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan (AP) — A spokesman for a Pakistani militant group says their chief has survived a gun attack while travelling in Afghanistan.

Ali Bin Sufyan said the chief of the Lashker-e-Jhangvi Al-Almi group, Yousuf Mansoor Khurasani, came under attack by one of the group’s members in Afghanistan’s Zabul province Saturday. He said the attacker was killed by the retaliatory fire of Khurasani’s bodyguard.

The attack exposes cracks in the unity of the militant group, which in recent months has been involved in major attacks in Pakistan’s Baluchistan province, such as those on the Quetta police training center and the Shah Noorani shrine which killed dozens.

Obama orders pay raise parity for all feds

Lashker-e-Jhangvi has gained notoriety for targeting the country’s minority Shiite sect. Its Lashker-e-Jhangvi Al-Almi faction targets the Pakistani state.

Advertisement

Topics:
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Pakistan militant group's chief…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1913: The Federal Reserve System is established

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died in Spain at 68