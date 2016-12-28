Philippine blast wounds at least 23 people at boxing match

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine army spokeswoman says an explosion has wounded at least 23 people who were watching a boxing competition held as part of celebrations of an annual religious festival in a central Philippine town.

Regional army spokeswoman 1st Lt. Cherry Junia says the wounded were brought to a hospital late Wednesday in Hilongos town in Leyte province following the explosion of what initially appeared to be a cellphone-detonated homemade bomb.

Junia says nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Leyte province, about 610 kilometers (380 miles) southeast of Manila, lies in a region where communist guerrillas have a presence, but there was no immediate indication they were involved.