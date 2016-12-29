Sports Listen

World News

Poland buys private art collection that includes a da Vinci

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 9:45 am
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Culture Ministry has signed a deal to buy a precious private art collection that includes a painting by Leonardo da Vinci, acting to ensure that it would remain part of Poland’s patrimony for further generations.

The collection includes some 86,000 objects, among them da Vinci’s “Lady with an Ermine” and Rembrandt’s “Landscape with the Good Samaritan.” The collection, which also includes some 250,000 books and other library items, has been housed in the private Czartoryski Museum in the southern Polish city of Krakow.

Piotr Glinski, the culture minister and deputy prime minister, said Thursday that the state had signed the agreement to buy the collection from the Princes Czartoryski Foundation.

The da Vinci painting is only one of four female portraits by the Italian Renaissance master.

Topics:
Entertainment News Government News Lifestyle News World News
