Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Syria’s cease-fire holding despite minor violations Next Story US levels sanctions against Russia over election hacking
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Poles bid farewell to…

Poles bid farewell to truck driver killed in Berlin attack

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 6:21 am
Share

BANIE, Poland (AP) — Mourners in Poland are gathering to bid farewell to a Polish truck driver killed in the Berlin Christmas market attack.

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda joined the family and friends of Lukasz Urban, 37, for his funeral in a church in Banie, a village in western Poland.

The brown stone church was packed and many more people gathered outside to pay their respects.

Sponsored Content: Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Outside the church a group of truck drivers honked the horns of their trucks to honor Urban.

Advertisement

Urban was waiting to deliver a shipment of steel in Berlin when his truck was hijacked by the Tunisian perpetrator of the attack on Dec. 19. He was shot and his body was found in the cab of the truck.

Topics:
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Poles bid farewell to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1853: The Gadsden Purchase

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Syria’s cease-fire holding despite minor violations Next Story US levels sanctions against Russia over election hacking