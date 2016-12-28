Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story US raises no objection over China aircraft carrier drill
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Residents: Mosul's last bridge…

Residents: Mosul’s last bridge disabled by airstrike

By SINAN SALAHEDDIN December 28, 2016 1:56 am
Share

BAGHDAD (AP) — Residents of Iraq’s Islamic State-held city of Mosul say an airstrike has disabled the city’s last functioning bridge.

The residents, who spoke Wednesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity fearing for their safety, say the airstrike happened at dawn Monday. Iraqi and U.S.-led international coalition officials were not available to comment.

Activists from inside Mosul published pictures Tuesday night of the metal bridge, known as the Old Bridge, showing its twisted girders sinking into the water as boats were seen ferrying the residents from both banks.

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

The northern city of Mosul had five bridges spanning the Tigris River, which runs through the center of the city.

Advertisement

Topics:
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Residents: Mosul's last bridge…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story US raises no objection over China aircraft carrier drill