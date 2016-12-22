Sports Listen

Trending:

ArmyTSPBudgetTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story N. Korea says South committing ‘terror’ by luring defectors Next Story Madrid celebrates top prize in Spain’s ‘El Gordo’ lottery
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Rights group raises Congo…

Rights group raises Congo death toll to 34; talks continue

By The Associated Press December 22, 2016 6:37 am
Share

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A rights group says Congo security forces have killed at least 34 people amid protests in Congo against President Joseph Kabila’s extended rule, as mediators urge the ruling and opposition parties to find a way out of the political crisis.

Human Rights Watch researcher Ida Sawyer said Thursday the group has confirmed the deaths in several cities, and the toll is likely to climb. She also told Radio France International that security forces are targeting both protesters and passers-by.

Kabila’s constitutional mandate ended this week. A court has ruled he can remain in power until a new leader is elected. November elections have been postponed indefinitely.

Obama orders pay raise parity for all feds

Catholic church-led mediations continued Thursday morning.

Advertisement

Police say the heavy security presence will be maintained through the holidays.

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Rights group raises Congo…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor gives out 'Toys for Tots'

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1970: Elvis meets Nixon at White House

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story N. Korea says South committing ‘terror’ by luring defectors Next Story Madrid celebrates top prize in Spain’s ‘El Gordo’ lottery