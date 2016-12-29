Sports Listen

World News

Russian plane crash probe finds no evidence of explosion

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 5:03 am
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian military official says analysis of a crashed plane’s flight recorders has shown there was no explosion on board.

Lt. Gen. Sergei Bainetov said Thursday that “we have come to conclusion that there was no explosion on board.” He stopped short though of immediately ruling out a terror attack, saying that “we aren’t rejecting that version yet.”

Bainetov who heads the military commission investigating Sunday’s crash that killed all 92 on board, said a terror attack may not necessarily involve an explosion and that several factors might have contributed to the crash.

Bainetov said that flights of the military’s Tu-154s have been suspended during the investigation but said they will likely resume after the investigation is over.

Government News World News
