World News

Second flight recorder recovered from Black Sea crash site

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 4:15 am
MOSCOW (AP) — The Defense Ministry says search teams have recovered another flight recorder from a military plane that crashed in the Black Sea, killing all 92 aboard.

The ministry said the second recorder was lifted from the seabed Wednesday. The first flight recorder was found the previous day and experts have started analyzing its data to determine the crash’s cause.

The Tu-154 of the Russian Defense Ministry crashed into the sea early Sunday, two minutes after taking off in good weather from the city of Sochi. It was carrying members of the Alexandrov Ensemble, widely known as the Red Army Choir, to a New Year’s concert at a Russian military base in Syria.

The Defense Ministry says 17 bodies and 223 body fragments have been recovered from the crash site.

Government News World News
