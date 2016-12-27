Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Belarus’ Russian-built nuclear reactor grazes electric tower
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Somali Parliament sworn in…

Somali Parliament sworn in amid UN criticism over elections

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 3:34 pm
Share

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s chief justice has sworn in 243 new members of parliament amid criticism from the international community over irregularities in their elections.

The lawmakers are to select the country’s president on a date to be announced.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia called Tuesday for a redo of the flawed balloting that took place for some seats in October and November. It says there were a number of “egregious cases of abuse of the electoral process, including seats reserved for women candidates only that were ultimately taken by male candidates.”

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now.

In a statement, the U.N. Somalia mission said violence, corruption, intimidation and the unauthorized substitution of electoral college delegates also marred voting.

Advertisement

The mission says the decision to not disqualify candidates who allegedly committed election irregularities represents a blanket amnesty.

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Somali Parliament sworn in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Belarus’ Russian-built nuclear reactor grazes electric tower