Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died in Spain at 68

By The Associated Press December 24, 2016 10:42 am
LONDON (AP) — Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died in Spain at age 68.

His manager, Simon Porter, and Parfitt’s family said in a statement that Parfitt died in a hospital in Marbella, Spain, on Saturday from a severe infection.

The statement said Parfitt had been hospitalized there since Thursday due to complications from an earlier shoulder injury stemming from a fall. He had also suffered a heart attack earlier this year.

Porter said Parfitt is survived by his wife Lyndsay and four children.

Entertainment News World News
