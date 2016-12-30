Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Benefits of Indian cash overhaul elusive as deadline passes
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Syria's cease-fire holding despite…

Syria’s cease-fire holding despite minor violations

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 2:20 am
Share

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition activists say a nationwide cease-fire that went into effect at midnight is holding despite minor violations.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported clashes early Friday between troops and rebels in the central province of Hama and near the capital, Damascus.

Opposition activist Mazen al-Shami, who is based in the Damascus suburb of Douma, says minor clashes nearby left one rebel wounded.

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

The cease-fire brokered by Russia and Turkey marks a potential breakthrough in the nearly six-year-long conflict, though past truces have failed.

Advertisement

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency meanwhile quoted the military as saying Russia carried out three airstrikes against Islamic State targets near the northern town of al-Bab, where Turkish troops and allied Syrian forces have been battling the extremist group, which is excluded from the truce.

Topics:
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Syria's cease-fire holding despite…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1845: Texas becomes 28th state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Benefits of Indian cash overhaul elusive as deadline passes