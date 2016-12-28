The Latest: Russia and Turkey in ‘constant contact’ on Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — The Latest on the conflict in Syria (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman says Russia and Turkey are in “constant contact” to prepare for planned Syria peace talks in Kazakhstan.

Dmitry Peskov wouldn’t comment on Wednesday’s report by Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency that claimed Moscow and Ankara had reached an agreement on a plan for a cease-fire comprising the whole of Syria. The report quoting unnamed sources said the two countries were working to ensure that the cease-fire would come into effect at midnight Wednesday.

Advertisement

Peskov said he had no information on the subject. He added in a conference call with reporters that Russia and Turkey are in “constant contact to discuss various modalities of a possible dialogue planned in Astana,” the capital of Kazakhstan. Neither country has announced a date for these proposed talks.

___

12:30 a.m.

A top Russian diplomat says a draft U.N. Security Council resolution that would impose sanctions on Syria for chemical weapons use is unacceptable to Moscow, which has veto power on the council.

A resolution drafted by Britain and France, which was obtained by The Associated Press, would impose sanctions on an array of Syrian individuals, organizations and companies allegedly involved in chemical weapons attacks in the warring country. It would also ban sales of helicopters to Syria.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted by the state news agency Tass on Wednesday as saying the resolution “is categorically unacceptable to us. We warn them against attempts to fan tensions in the U.N. Security Council.”

___

11 a.m.

Syrian activists say at least 20 civilians have been killed in an airstrike on an Islamic State-held village in Deir el-Zour province in eastern Syria.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group reported Wednesday that several unknown warplanes bombed the village of Hajna the night before, killing 12 people from one family and 10 from another. It said at least 10 children were killed.

The activist group Deir Ezzor 24 said no one in the two families survived.

___

10:15 a.m.

Turkey’s state-run news agency says Turkey and Russia have reached an agreement on a plan for a cease-fire comprising the whole of Syria.

The Anadolu Agency, quoting unnamed sources on Wednesday, said the two countries were working to ensure that the cease-fire would come into effect after midnight.

It said however that terror organizations would be kept outside of the cease-fire agreement, without elaborating on which insurgent groups would be considered terror organizations. It said a peace process in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana would go ahead under Russia and Turkey’s leadership if the cease-fire holds. Anadolu said the two countries would act as “guarantors” of the peace process.

There was no immediate confirmation from Turkey’s Foreign Ministry.