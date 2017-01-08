1,000 Tunisians fearing return of jihadis march to say ‘No’

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Up to 1,000 Tunisians have marched in the capital to protest the return of jihadis from Syria, Iraq and neighboring Libya.

Authorities say that about 3,000 Tunisians have traveled to conflict zones and about 800 have returned. Tunisians now fear offensives against the Islamic State group and others will drive their countrymen home.

Shouts of “No return, no freedom for savage (IS) bands” or “No repenting, no pardon for terrorists” rang out on Sunday as protesters filled Tunis’ main avenue. Some carried photos of security forces killed fighting extremists on Tunisian borders.

Fear that returning jihadis will flood Tunisia has been a leading topic recently. President Beji Caid Essebsi has said stopping their return would be unconstitutional.

Two attacks in 2015, on a museum and beach resort, killed scores.