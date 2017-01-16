Sports Listen

16 killed in fiery bus crash on Italian highway

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 2:19 am
ROME (AP) — Police say 16 people have died when a bus carrying Hungarian school students returning home from France crashed into the side of a highway near Verona. Thirty-nine people survived.

Police commander Geralomo Lacquanita said the bus crashed and burst into flames just before midnight. No other vehicles were involved and it was not clear why the bus went off the road, crashing into the barriers.

The bus was returning to Budapest with students ages 15 to 17. Police say 16 badly burned bodies have been pulled from the wreckage.

