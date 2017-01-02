Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Russia PM calls idea US will lift sanctions soon ‘illusion’ Next Story Suspected US drone strike kills 3 alleged al-Qaida in Yemen
Home » The Associated Press » World News » 2 US soldiers hurt…

2 US soldiers hurt in ammunition truck accident in Poland

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 7:05 am
Share

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Defense Ministry says two U.S. soldiers have been hurt in an Army truck accident in southwestern Poland.

A ministry communique issued Sunday said the truck carrying tank ammunition skidded off a slippery road because the driver was going too fast for the winter road conditions.

Some of the ammunition for M-1 Abrams tanks the truck was hauling spilled onto the road leading to Zagan, where U.S. troops are based. The road was temporarily closed after the accident occurred after dark Saturday.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

A spokesman for local firefighters, Capt. Dariusz Szymura, tells television station TVN24 that one of the soldiers was hospitalized.

Advertisement

About 3,500 U.S. troops are deploying to Poland under a plan approved by former President Barack Obama to ease the worry in a region nervous about Russian military activity.

Topics:
Defense Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » 2 US soldiers hurt…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1936: First inauguration held on 1/20

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Russia PM calls idea US will lift sanctions soon ‘illusion’ Next Story Suspected US drone strike kills 3 alleged al-Qaida in Yemen