Gambia leader declares 90-day state of emergency

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Gambia’s President Yahya Jammeh has declared a state of emergency, just two days before he is supposed to cede power after losing elections last month.

Jammeh is refusing to step down despite international pressure and the threat by other West African nations of a military intervention.

The 90-day state of emergency would begin immediately. It was announced Tuesday on state television.

Jammeh is blaming what he calls the unprecedented level of foreign involvement in Gambia’s election.