Sports Listen

Trending:

BenefitsIRSDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Markets cheer, EU wary as UK PM May signals ‘clean Brexit’ Next Story The Latest: German lawmaker says UK needs to trade with EU
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Gambia leader declares 90-day…

Gambia leader declares 90-day state of emergency

By ABDOULIE JOHN January 17, 2017 12:21 pm
Share

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Gambia’s President Yahya Jammeh has declared a state of emergency, just two days before he is supposed to cede power after losing elections last month.

Jammeh is refusing to step down despite international pressure and the threat by other West African nations of a military intervention.

The 90-day state of emergency would begin immediately. It was announced Tuesday on state television.

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

Jammeh is blaming what he calls the unprecedented level of foreign involvement in Gambia’s election.

Advertisement

Topics:
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Gambia leader declares 90-day…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex'

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Markets cheer, EU wary as UK PM May signals ‘clean Brexit’ Next Story The Latest: German lawmaker says UK needs to trade with EU