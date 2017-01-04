4 said to be Aussie family OK after night on Japan mountain

TOKYO (AP) — A family of four believed to be from Australia has been rescued safely after getting lost at a ski resort in central Japan, where they survived the night reportedly inside a hole they dug in the snow.

Police said Tuesday that the family — a woman in her 50s and her three sons — went off course while skiing near the peak of Nozawa Onsen ski resort the previous day. Rescuers were unable to find the family Monday night, but they found them walking down a hiking trail early Tuesday.

Media reports say the family dug a hole in snow and sat still inside.

Police spokesman Yuichiro Miyasaka said the four appeared to be unhurt, but were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.