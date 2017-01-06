Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story Soldiers mutiny in 3 Ivory Coast cities over pay Next Story Germany hints at payments for colonial-era Namibia killings
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Afghan officials say at…

Afghan officials say at least 7 miners killed by gunman

By master January 6, 2017 9:17 am
Share

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The provincial governor of Afghanistan’s Baghlan province has said that an unknown gunman has killed 12 coal miners.

Abdul Satar Barez said the Friday attack occurred in the province’s Tala Wa Barfak district as the miners were on their way back to their villages after work. The unknown gunman killed 12 and wounded five, Barez said, adding that an investigation was underway in the area bereft of security posts. He did not elaborate.

Faiz Mohammad Amiri, the district’s governor, put the number of miners killed at seven and blamed the attack on the Taliban. He said all the miners were from the minority Shiite Hazara group.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Advertisement

Topics:
Business News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Afghan officials say at…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story Soldiers mutiny in 3 Ivory Coast cities over pay Next Story Germany hints at payments for colonial-era Namibia killings