Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPCongressDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Previous Story At impeachment trial, Park accused of violating constitution Next Story Armed guards at Sweden’s nuclear power stations next month
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Al-Qaida-linked group in Syria…

Al-Qaida-linked group in Syria says truce ‘humiliating’

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 5:57 am
Share

BEIRUT (AP) — An al-Qaida-linked group in Syria says a nearly week-old cease-fire brokered by Russia and Turkey is “humiliating” and that those who agreed to it made a “big mistake.”

The cease-fire, which excludes the al-Qaida-linked Fatah al-Sham Front as well as the Islamic State group, has largely held, except for intense fighting in the Barada Valley outside Damascus, a major source of water for the capital.

The government says the truce does not apply there because of the presence of al-Qaida-linked fighters.

OPM offers guidance for feds who telework from home with children, dependents

Fatah al-Sham spokesman Hossam al-Shafei said in an interview published late Wednesday by Al-Jazeera Net that his group does not oppose a political solution, but that insurgents must first unite and achieve battlefield victories.

Advertisement

He says the current truce only protects Syrian President Bashar Assad and allied Iranian-backed militias.

Topics:
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Al-Qaida-linked group in Syria…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1896: Utah becomes 45th state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

World News

Previous Story At impeachment trial, Park accused of violating constitution Next Story Armed guards at Sweden’s nuclear power stations next month